Britain’s Got Talent moves final to avoid clash with Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert
The final will take place on Saturday night instead of Sunday, as was originally planned
ITV has announced that the final of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent will be moved in the schedules, with the show now airing on the evening of Saturday 3rd June instead of in its planned Sunday 4th June.
The broadcaster says the change reflects its desire to avoid a clash with Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, which will take place this Sunday evening and will be simultaneously broadcast on BBC1. ITV has elected not to compete with the charity event, as it is raising money and awareness for the victims of the terrorist attack on the Manchester Arena last week that saw 22 killed and many more injured in the aftermath of Grande’s performance.
"Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund,” an ITV spokesperson said.
“ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain's Got Talent Final from Sunday night."
Accordingly, the Britain’s Got Talent final will now take place on Saturday night at 7:30pm, while the scheduled programme for that slot – The British Soap Awards – will instead air on Tuesday June 6th at 8pm.
The One Love Manchester concert is on BBC1 on Sunday 4th June from 6:55pm-10:00pm, and will feature performances from Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell and Usher among others. It will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.