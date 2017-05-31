"Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund,” an ITV spokesperson said.

“ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain's Got Talent Final from Sunday night."

Accordingly, the Britain’s Got Talent final will now take place on Saturday night at 7:30pm, while the scheduled programme for that slot – The British Soap Awards – will instead air on Tuesday June 6th at 8pm.

The One Love Manchester concert is on BBC1 on Sunday 4th June from 6:55pm-10:00pm, and will feature performances from Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell and Usher among others. It will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.