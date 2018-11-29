The rebrand is sponsored by Sky Cinema to promote its range of festive movies.

The news was confirmed by Magic on Twitter on Tuesday, as they simply wrote, "So, um. This Friday at 9am...we're going 100% Christmas."

Parent company Bauer explains Magic is the first radio station in the UK to swap to an entirely festive format, where we can expect to hear all the Christmas songs we love (and some we perhaps hate).

More like this

We can look forward to classic hits from The Pogues, Wham! and, god forbid, Wizzard, among others.

Speaking to RadioToday, Group Content Director Tony Moorey explained, "Our listeners come to Magic Radio to lighten their mood, and with Christmas music being the number one reason for putting the UK in that festive spirit, we decided to embrace that season and turn the station 100% Christmas all of December."

Ronan Keating, who fronts Magic Breakfast, added, "We've had this under wraps for three months and I am so excited that the news is out there.

"I can't wait to kick Christmas off this Friday at 9am with our first Christmas song voted for by our listeners at magic.co.uk."

Keating's co-presenter Harriet Scott also backed the move.

"No major station has ever done this before," she said. "What a way to get into the Christmas spirit."

Advertisement

Quite.