In a tweet, the veteran broadcaster said: "I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!"

Ken Bruce will present his last BBC Radio 2 show next Friday, 3rd March, he has revealed.

In January, Bruce announced he was stepping down after an extraordinary 31 years in the mid-morning slot.

When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com, a Radio 2 spokesperson said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March.

"Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break. We wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Bruce is joining Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm. Earlier this week, it was also announced that Vernon Kay would be replacing Bruce in the Radio 2 slot.

The former All-Star Family Fortunes presenter is already a regular voice on the airwaves, having previously covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary.

Speaking about his new role, Kay said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

Kay also presents Dance Sounds of the '90s on BBC Sounds and Radio 2, and has previously worked for BBC Radio 1 and Radio X, with the latter gig also seeing him handle the mid-morning shift.

But Kay's new show won't launch be launching until May so in the interim between Bruce's exit and Kay's new slot, Radio 2 favourite Gary Davies will take over from Monday 6th March.

Davies is the host of the network’s much loved Sounds of the 80s and will also usher in Radio 2’s new weekday pop quiz.

