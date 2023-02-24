The former All-Star Family Fortunes presenter and I'm a Celebrity runner-up is already a regular presence on the station, having previously covered for Zoe Ball, Steve Wright, Rylan Clark and Dermot O’Leary.

Vernon Kay will replace Ken Bruce in the mid-morning slot on BBC Radio 2 from May, it has been confirmed.

He also presents Dance Sounds of the '90s on BBC Sounds and Radio 2, and has previously worked for BBC Radio 1 and Radio X, with the latter gig also seeing him handle the mid-morning shift.

Kay said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

In January, Bruce announced he was stepping down after an extraordinary 31 years in the mid-morning slot, with his final Radio 2 broadcast now scheduled for Friday 3rd March.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Radio 2 is home to some of the UK’s best loved presenters, and I’m thrilled to welcome Vernon to mid-mornings on Radio 2.

"He’s a hugely talented, warm and witty host who has already proved himself to be a firm favourite with our listeners when he’s presented many and varied shows across the station. I can’t wait to hear his brilliant new show."

Kay will be a guest next week on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show to discuss his new position at the station.

