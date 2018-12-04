Keeley said: “I’m delighted to join Classic FM as the new voice of the station. I’ve been a fan of Classic FM for many years and I am thrilled to be part of the team.”

Sam Jackson, managing editor of Classic FM, said of the hiring: “Keeley is one of our most talented and popular actors, and we’re so excited to welcome her to Classic FM. Her warmth, sense of fun and amazing voice are perfect for the station.”

Hawes currently plays Dorothy in BBC1 drama Mrs Wilson, a character with a very curious background (if you don’t mind spoilers for episode two of the show, you can read more here).