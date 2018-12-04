Bodyguard series 2 “very much on the cards”

The BBC is expected to make a formal decision about recommissioning smash hit drama Bodyguard in a matter of weeks, according to Corporation sources.

They say that the BBC’s senior management is “very keen” to make another series of the Jed Mercurio series but that formal agreement needs to be finalised with production company World Productions and writer/showrunner Mercurio.

“It is very much on the cards and a decision could even be made this side of Christmas,” said a source. “Either way the BBC definitely wants another one and we are in active talks with World about a new series.”

Actor Richard Madden who played protection officer David Budd in the drama revealed this week that he is meeting writer Mercurio in the coming days to thrash out plans for a potential series 2.

“I’m having a conversation with him in about 10 days or something, when I’m back in the country, and we are just going to chat through some ideas,” he said in an interview with the Press Association on Thursday.

In the interview he joked that he would like the character to experience “less anxiety” if he returns to the fray.

“So what do we do with him next? Because he probably needs a break… but him, on the beach with a pina colada, I don’t think people are going to watch that as much. Less anxiety though, I would like less anxiety.”

Madden also pointed to the enormous appeal of the show: “It’s still strange and it keeps rolling because the show was really great over here and did so well, and then it’s in America now [on Netflix] and it’s this rolling thing.”

Bodyguard was a ratings phenomenon when it aired on BBC1 earlier this year.

The series finale was watched by 17.1 million according to the consolidated ratings figures covering broadcast and iPlayer.

That thrilling finale episode – spoiler alert – ended with Budd uncovering a conspiracy at the top of the police and the security services which led to the death (among others) of home secretary Julia Montague, played by Keeley Hawes.

Mercurio is currently filming the fifth series of another of his BBC drama successes, police corruption saga Line of Duty with actor Stephen Graham joining cast regulars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure.

A BBC spokeswoman declined to comment on speculation around a second series of Bodyguard.

This article was originally published on 16 November 2018