Eddie Mair leaves BBC two days before his final show: "no fuss or faff, just as I wanted"
The former PM presenter is leaving to take up a new job at LBC
Eddie Mair has left the BBC two days earlier than planned, saying the "no fuss or faff" was "just as I wanted".
Mair, who had previously revealed the date of his final broadcast on the BBC as being Friday 10 August in Radio Times, hosted his final episode of Radio 4's PM on Wednesday evening without saying it was his last.
According to the BBC, an email to the programme's team said it was the "perfect" show to end on before his move in September to Global radio station LBC.
"No fuss or faff, just as I wanted," he wrote. "Genuinely unplanned, and with its origins in a listener idea. Perfect. Or as close to perfect as we're likely to get."
His final show was signed off by playing Bring Me Sunshine.
Mair also said it had been a "joy" working with the PM team, although he couldn't bring himself to say goodbye instead signing off his email with: "I hate saying goodboo. Sorry…goodbee. No…goodbiy. Dammit. I still can't say it."
Paddy O'Connell will be guest-presenting PM on Thursday and Carolyn Quinn on Friday. A full-time replacement for Mair has yet to be announced.
