According to the BBC, an email to the programme's team said it was the "perfect" show to end on before his move in September to Global radio station LBC.

"No fuss or faff, just as I wanted," he wrote. "Genuinely unplanned, and with its origins in a listener idea. Perfect. Or as close to perfect as we're likely to get."

His final show was signed off by playing Bring Me Sunshine.

Mair also said it had been a "joy" working with the PM team, although he couldn't bring himself to say goodbye instead signing off his email with: "I hate saying goodboo. Sorry…goodbee. No…goodbiy. Dammit. I still can't say it."

Paddy O'Connell will be guest-presenting PM on Thursday and Carolyn Quinn on Friday. A full-time replacement for Mair has yet to be announced.

