“It’s my fervent hope that I can depart PM without mentioning my departure on air. This has been the subject of some discussion between me and the producers and editors,” he writes.

“I’ve implored my team to just make a regular show on 10 August [the original date set for Mair's departure].

"No disrespect to any colleagues who’ve said a tearful on-air goodbye but I’m no fan of those. I always think the show is the thing, not the host. I’m leaving but, as you know, PM carries on,” the presenter adds. "That's my firm view at least and we'll see on Friday whether I prevail."

Mair joined Radio 4’s PM show in 1998, and in his regular Radio Times column the broadcaster thanked his colleagues and listeners through the years "who've made my time the happiest of my professional life".

Mair’s PM replacement is yet to be announced.

