Posing his question, Danny began: “It's a bit awkward, I was just wondering how you’re getting on with the Do Bits Society?”

To which Dani rolled her eyes and responded: “Oh god, is that a question or is that, you know, a fact?” Laughing nervously, she continued: “How am I getting on? Um yeah, it’s fun…”

Danny pressed: “Is it fun, though? Is it fun? How fun is it?”

Looking around for help from host Roman Kemp, Dani sighed: “Oh god, um, you know what, a lady never tells. That’s all I’m going to say.”

At which point Danny lapsed back into his cockney vernacular: “Really? Well you know what Dan, that’s a right good answer.”

The penny dropped and the studio erupted into laughter. “Nooo!” shouted Dani.

But she didn't have anything to worry about really, for Danny had already given her boyfriend Jack Fincham his seal of approval when Love Island was on, telling his daughter via video call: “Babe he’s lovely. He’s a proper geezer mate. You’ve found a right proper geezer in there.”

