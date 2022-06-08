Graham Norton Book Club announces season 3 line-up

The new 10-episode season will include guests such as Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Starstruck ), Indira Varma ( Obi-Wan Kenobi , Game of Thrones ), DJ and presenter Sara Cox and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

Audible has announced The Graham Norton Book Club is returning for a third season today, with this new run featuring some seriously starry guests.

The series will also feature Sheila Hancock (Unforgotten), Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles.

Norton said: "I've so enjoyed returning to my book club for a third series. There are some new clubbers joining the old gang and the range of authors we talk to is brilliantly mixed.

"From Jilly Cooper to Bryan Washington, Ann Cleeves to Sheila Heti. It really doesn't matter what sort of book worm you are, you'll find something juicy in this club!"

Minnie Driver appears on The Graham Norton Book Club in season 3. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The new season will once again see Norton discussing all things literary and audio with his alternating co-hosts, journalist Alex Clark and author Sara Collins, as well as book-clubbers from across the country.

Norton will provide book reviews, reading recommendations and publishing news, as well as interviews with renowned authors including Vera creator Ann Cleeves, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet), Jilly Cooper (Riders), Bryan Washington (Memorial) and Gwendoline Riley (Cold Water).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Others set to feature include Earl Lovelace (Is Just a Movie), NK Jemisin (The Fifth Season), Jonathan Coe (Middle England) and Salena Godden (Mrs Death Misses Death).

Celebrity guests who have appeared on previous seasons of the podcast include Dave Grohl, Derren Brown and Miriam Margolyes amongst many others. The most recent episode was released in December last year.

The Graham Norton Book Club season 3 starts today, 9th June 2022. It will be available free for Audible members, or free to download with Audible’s 30-day trial. You can sign up to Audible via the Amazon website. Find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.