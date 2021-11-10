Aimee Lou Wood joins Episode 10 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

BAFTA award-winning actress Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs in Netflix hit-series Sex Education), joins The Radio Times Podcast this week to talk about her role starring in Channel 4’s comedy-drama Mincemeat – and the pressure to look beautiful on screen. Wood plays Jane, a young woman who lives under the thumb of her overbearing far-right leaning mother, whose life is uprooted when she falls in love with Nish.

During a candid interview with Kelly-Anne Taylor, the actor discusses not feeling worthy of being on TV, the vulnerability she felt at playing Jane and how the pressures of having to look a certain way have been “a real challenge” for Wood. She reveals why she was eager to play the part of Jane – “it’s rare you read something that really hits you in the gut” – and how she is a “sucker for a love story”, whilst also discussing her experience working with intimacy coordinators and performing sex scenes whilst filming Sex Education.

Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon give rave reviews for new Disney Plus series Dopesick (12th November), BBC Three’s Welsh coming-of-age comedy-drama In My Skin (available now on BBC iPlayer) and Australian teen-drama Bump (available now on BBC iPlayer). They also discuss Britbox’s upcoming adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Crime (18th November).

