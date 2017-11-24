Chatting on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Doctor Who star Matt Smith revealed that Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party was “better than Glastonbury”.

The pair joined Evans on his Radio 2 show on Friday morning, along with Smith's The Crown co-star Claire Foy, and described a very hedonistic-sounding three-day party in a stately home in Oxfordshire, which started on a Friday (“was it a Friday?”) and went on until Monday morning.