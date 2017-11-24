Chatting on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Doctor Who star Matt Smith revealed that Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party was “better than Glastonbury”.

Advertisement

The pair joined Evans on his Radio 2 show on Friday morning, along with Smith's The Crown co-star Claire Foy, and described a very hedonistic-sounding three-day party in a stately home in Oxfordshire, which started on a Friday (“was it a Friday?”) and went on until Monday morning.

There was a lot of knowing laughter as the friends remembered the events of the Narcos-themed weekend, before Evans simply said: “I think we can guess much of the rest.”

Other celebrity guests in attendance at the star-studded party in May were Madonna, Bono, Michael Fassbender and David Walliams.

Advertisement

And no, Liam wasn’t invited.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement