“I was literally – I was phoning people high up at the BBC going, ‘You have to tell me who it is. There’s a week to go, I want to know,” Smith told the crowd at Boston Comic-Con.

And apparently his diligence paid off, with Smith learning the identity of Doctor 13 a full three days before the big announcement. The perks of being in the Doctor Who family, eh?

“[They told me] eventually, yeah, but only like three days before,” Smith said. “And [by that point] I was like ‘You have to tell me – who is it? I have a right to know, it’s essentially me!’”

More like this

He added: “It still generates that excitement because it can reinvent itself. And that’s what it’s done again – it’s gone ‘take that!’”

You heard it here first, folks – going forward, our first port of call for any and all Doctor Who spoilers should be the supremely well-connected Matt Smith, keeper of secrets and knower of Whittakers. Truly, the Doctor can do anything.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas