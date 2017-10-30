“He was great fun,” Bradley said of Smith, who appeared alongside him in Doctor Who behind-the-scenes drama An Adventure in Space and Time.

“In fact, we flew out to San Diego together, for the big comic-con there.

“And we were walking through the forecourt of the airport together at Heathrow, and there was a big display and a stand with a big picture of Matt. More than life-sized.

“And they were promoting the show. And we were walking through the concourse on the way to the gate, and he said ‘Just a minute' – and he walked right over and said ‘what’s going on here then?’

“And the guy says ‘Oh it’s a Doctor Who thing that we’re doing, hope you like it.’ And nobody clocked him!

“He’d had a bit of a haircut for some other TV he’d done. But amazingly, he was chatting to these people for a few minutes, and nobody clicked that he was… him.”

Sadly, we’ve no idea whether Smith eventually revealed himself to the airport workers, but it’s probably good for keeping the ego in check to have or two people who don't know who you are at all times. Even the Doctor slips the mind sometimes, it seems…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas