Teaming up with Pellow to celebrate the milestone and spread the word of her campaign, with Pellow reflecting on the "wonderful" experience recording the track, a track he never thought people would still love after 30 years.

Asked if he had every imagined how popular the song would become, with people still singing along to it 30 years later, Pellow told RadioTimes.com: "Absolutely not."

He recalled: "I remember having dinner with the head of Phillips and he said, 'Hey Marti, it's a hit song', I went, 'No it's not'.

"I knew it was a lovely song, [but] I didn't think it was going to go the way it did and it just mushroomed and it had a profound effect."

The song was an international success and it spent 15 weeks at No. 1 in the British charts, with Pellow noting that it could have stayed there for longer "but we decided to put the song to bed".

"It was time to give someone else another shot," he joked. "It was like eating chocolate everyday and I had an eye in the future and it was like, 'That's a great chapter of your life, let's make the next record.'"

However in the present, Pellow admits that it was become quite "full circle" as the song "keeps giving" and having a rendition of it with the Change + Check choir, allows its message to continue being spread.

Reflecting on recording the song with the choir and Kelly herself, Pellow said: "That's what I love about the power of music. You can hear the smiles and the energy, the power of the collective and that's what makes it great.

"So when all those things can come together, it's wonderful for me to experience, because I get to relive it through their eyes again. It's been powerful.

Watch Lorraine and the Change + Check campaign weekdays from 9am on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player with the charity single, Love Is All Around, available to download now.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.