“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,” he says in the video launching the project, which is a collaboration with Apple Music.

“I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.”

He continues: “But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

The playlist features everything from reggae and contemporary pop to Afrobeats, with music artists including Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Davido and Raye appearing on the tracklist.

"Human curation has always been a key pillar of our unique editorial approach," said Apple Music’s global head of Content and Editorial Rachel Newman in a statement.

"Apple Music Radio is where culture is happening worldwide, and we are honoured that King Charles III chose to share his personal playlist with us, and with music fans around the world.”

This isn’t the first time a royal has teamed up with Apple, with Prince Harry having previously co-created mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, and Prince William having participated in Apple Fitness+ series Time to Talk.

The King’s Music Room will premiere on 10th March at 1am EST on Apple Music 1, which is free to listen to, but fans will need an Apple Music subscription to listen to the playlist on demand.

