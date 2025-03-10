During the show, the King paid tribute to the “incomparable” Beyoncé and congratulated the singer on her first Album of the Year Grammy during the show.

He described her as “a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music” and said the artist was included to showcase an “iconic musical moment from the many events which have supported my Trust’s work for young people over all these years".

Kylie Minogue’s song Locomotion was also played, which the King described as “music for dancing” and said “again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still”.

The King also recommended Diana Ross’s Upside Down, which he said he found “absolutely impossible” not to dance to when he was a younger man.

He also highlighted the contributions Bob Marley made to society away from music, before playing his song Could You Be Loved.

“Bob Marley would have been 80 this year,” the King said.

“I remember when he came to London to perform when I was much younger, and I met him at some event, that marvellous, infectious energy of course he had, but also his deep sincerity and his profound concern for his community.”

The playlist also featured Dame Kiri Te Kanawa singing E Te Iwi E (Call to the People), Michael Buble’s Haven’t Met You Yet, Anoushka Shankar playing Indian Summer and Ruby Turner singing My Country Man, amongst other tracks.



