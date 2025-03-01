Naturally, a select group of nominees will also appear on stage to wow the crowd with the tracks that have taken the world by storm over the past year.

Here's a full list of all the performers at this year's ceremony.

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2025?

Lola Young. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

The confirmed performance line-up for this year's BRIT Awards is:

Sam Fender

Lola Young

JADE

Myles Smith

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender is up for two awards this year – Artist of the Year and Best Alternative/Rock Act. He's been nominated for seven BRITs across his career, winning two: Critics Choice in 2019, and Best Alternative/Rock Act in 2022. In February 2025, he released his third album, People Watching.

Lola Young is a former attendee of the BRIT School, and shot to fame this year when her single, Messy, went viral on TikTok. It has now been played 322 million times on Spotify, and she is up for Best Pop Act at this year's ceremony.

She said of her upcoming performance: "I am super excited and grateful to be performing at the BRIT Awards this year. It's a dream come true and an absolute honour to share this moment alongside so many incredible artists. To be nominated is a huge achievement for me and I'm so thankful for all the support I've received."

JADE, full name Jade Thirlwall, is formerly a member of Little Mix. The band won three BRIT Awards during their time as a group.

Now a solo artist, she is also up for Best Pop Act this year, and said of the nomination: "When it's for your own music and my own personal experiences, it hits different. It's extra special."

Shaboozey. Carlos Gonzalez/Penske Media via Getty Images

Shaboozey shot to fame this year with his country track, A Bar Song (Tipsy). He was nominated for five Grammy Awards, and won two Billboard Music Awards this year thanks to the song. The star is up for International Song of the Year at the BRITs.

Sabrina Carpenter first found fame on the Disney Channel as a child, but has become an international megastar this year with the release of her sixth album, Short n' Sweet, which contained hit singles Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste. Earlier this year, she won two Grammys.

Carpenter has already been announced as the winner of this year's Global Success Award, and has also been nominated for International Artist of the Year, and International Song of the Year for Espresso.

Myles Smith has already been announced the winner of this year's BRITs Rising Star Award, and is also up for Best Pop Act, Best New Artist and Song of the Year for his track Stargazing.

"Winning the BRIT Award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment. Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible," he said of the moment.

"I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come — thank you for being part of this journey.”

The BRIT Awards take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

