Former Little Mix member JADE, also known as Jade Thirlwall, is up for Song of the Year and Pop Act, and will take to the stage with her debut hit Angel of My Dreams.

"I’ve honestly manifested every day since the release of Angel Of My Dreams to perform at the BRIT Awards," she said.

Admitting she cried when she found out, she added: "I can’t wait to bring a huge, chaotic pop moment to the BRITs stage!"

The four other performers are also in the running for several awards at the ceremony.

In December, Smith was announced as the winner of the BRIT Awards 2025 Rising Star, and is also nominated for Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Pop Act.

Meanwhile, The Last Dinner Party are nominated for Mastercard Album of the Year, Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act, while Swims's Lose Control is nominated for International Song of the Year.

Shaboozey is nominated in the same category for A Bar Song (Tipsy).

Smith said: "Performing at the BRITs is such an incredible honour, and it feels surreal to even say it out loud. To think I was sitting at home watching it last year, and now I'm performing the very next year... It's just insane. Grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to step onto that stage."

The Last Dinner Party added: "We are SO excited to be performing at the 2025 BRIT Awards!!!! At our first BRITs last year we were in total awe at the scale and spectacle of the performances, so we can't wait to bring our own show to such an iconic stage!"

Swims added: "I'm so excited to be performing at the BRITs! What an honour, I love you so much!", while Shaboozey commented: "I'm beyond grateful and humbled to not only be nominated for a BRIT Award but to take the stage.

"This past year has been huge for me with my records getting love from all over the world and now I can celebrate with my friends and fans in London."

More acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the awards ceremony in March.

