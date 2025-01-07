Speaking about the award, Smith said: "Winning the Brit award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment. Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible."

He continued: "I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything.

"This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come – thank you for being part of this journey."

Who is Myles Smith?

Myles Smith is a singer and songwriter from Luton who is known for his signature sound which blends folk, Americana and pop.

He first gained notoriety in 2022 after posting various covers on TikTok, before going on to release some original tracks, too.

In 2023, the Brighton-based artist released Solo, which earned Smith his first UK chart hit and a record deal with Sony RCA.

His debut EP You Promised a Lifetime was released in March 2024, featuring six songs including his hits Solo, My Home and River.

But it was his single Stargazing that is widely considered his breakout hit.

The track, which was released in May 2024, hit the Number 4 spot in the UK chart.

Speaking about writing the song while out in Malibu, California, Myles previously told Billboard magazine: "I get back to West Hollywood at two or three in the morning, and I play the day-of demo.

"I remember my manager waking up on the sofa like, 'What is this?' Everyone in the house is running and jumping around. For my team – my harshest critics, after my mum – to give me that genuine reaction, I knew I was on to something."

Alongside his first Brit Award, Myles ended 2024 with a number of notable achievements – playing Glastonbury 2024, being named BBC Introducing’s Artist of the Year and releasing his new EP, A Minute.

How old is Myles Smith?

The singer is 26 years old.

What nationality is Myles Smith?

Smith is British.

He was born in Luton, England, to a British-Jamaican family, and grew up listening to hundreds of different genres, including his mum's Motown records.

He told the BBC in a recent interview that his first true musical discovery was Coldplay's Yellow.

"It resonated with me, even though I didn't understand a word of it," he said.

"I went through a lot of stages," he added. "I was a huge Green Day fan at one point. I even went through a bit of a Screamo phase."

What has Myles Smith said about winning the Brit Rising Star Award for 2025?

Smith discovered he’d won the award live on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders.

"You're having me on," he said, before going on to call his mum, who said she was "so incredibly proud".

"It's incredible to watch," she said, before adding: "None of this has impacted the character he is, he's just such a wholesome genuine individual."

"You've got a habit of making me cry," Smith replied.

Is Myles Smith on Instagram?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @mylessmithuk.

Is Myles Smith on Twitter?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @MylesSmithUK.

