David Tennant, Regé-Jean Page and Emma Corrin join cast of The Sandman on Audible

Audible has announced further casting for The Sandman: Act II, including Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Emma Corrin (The Crown), and David Tennant.

The audio drama series, based on the best-selling graphic novel series by Neil Gaiman, will adapt Volumes Four and Five (Season of Mists and A Game of You, respectively) for the upcoming sequel.

The first instalment was a smash-hit, with a star-studded voice cast featuring Michael Sheen, who co-starred alongside Tennant in Good Omens, based on another Gaiman classic co-written with Terry Pratchett.

Other returning members of the original voice cast include James McAvoy (X-Men: First Class, Split), Kat Dennings (Big Mouth, 2 Broke Girls) and Andy Serkis, while Gaiman himself provides the narration.

The audio series sequel, which will be debuting on 22nd September on Audible, will be released prior to the upcoming Netflix live action adaptation.

The Sandman cast for the drama has already been confirmed, including actor and comedian Asim Chaudhry as Abel, who last month spoke to RadioTimes.com about the “insane” scale of The Sandman series.

“I play Abel and it’s just such a great character to play,” he said. “He’s definitely got kind of comedic kind of tones to him. But there’s a lot of kind of sadness to the character – you know, the fact that he gets killed all the time by his brother [Cain, played by Unforgotten’s Sanjeev Bhaskar].

“And he kind of does it all with a happy face.”

He added, “It’s really amazing. The scale of [the show] is just insane. It feels like a proper show – it feels like a big, big Netflix show. It’s honour to be part of it, so I’m really excited.”

Chaudhry added that Gaiman was “so involved with everything”, which he said is “really essential to keep the quality control up, because obviously it’s his vision”.

The Sandman is available now from Audible.com/TheSandman.

