Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comics has been 32 years in the making and, with so many fans nervous about the transition from page to screen, it looks like the streamer will definitely be pulling out all the stops for this one.

A release date has yet to be announced, but The Sandman cast has been confirmed, including actor and comedian Asim Chaudhry as Abel.

While promoting his recent Xbox ad campaign, the People Just Do Nothing star spoke to RadioTimes.com about the “insane” scale of the Sandman series.

“I play Abel and it’s just such a great character to play,” he said. “You know, he’s definitely got kind of comedic kind of tones to him. But there’s a lot of kind of sadness to the character – you know, the fact that he gets killed all the time by his brother [Cain, played by Unforgotten’s Sanjeev Bhaskar].

“And he kind of, you know, does it all with a happy face.”

He added: “It’s really amazing. The scale of [the show] is just insane, you know what I mean? It feels like a proper show. It feels like a big, big Netflix show. It’s honour to be part of it, so I’m really excited.”

Chaudhry also shared that writer Neil Gaiman was “so involved with everything,” which he said is “really essential to keep the quality control up, because obviously it’s his vision. It’s his baby. But yeah, he’s been amazing.”

