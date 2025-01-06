"It’s not something I’m thinking about but you know, there’s something I made last year that will come out eventually," she told Access Hollywood. "It’s an attachment of Eternal Sunshine, so that does exist and that will be coming out at some point. But no, I’m not in the studio at the moment."

Grande shared her "slightly deluxe" edition of the LP in March last year, which consisted of remixes and versions of several tracks from the standard album.

Ariana Grande as Galinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked. Universal

In November, Grande spoke out about her plans to step back from making pop music and shift her focus on musical theatre after starring in Wicked.

Appearing on an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast with her Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, Grande said: "I’m gonna say something so scary – it’s gonna scare the absolute s**t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever."

She continued: "I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years."

"Reconnecting with this part of myself who started in musical theatre, and who loves comedy, and it heals me to do that — finding roles to use these parts of myself and put them in little homes and characters and bits and voices and songs.

"Whatever makes sense, or whatever roles we see fit, or where I could really do a good job or honour the material, I would really love to. I think it’s a lot better for me. I’m getting emotional."

