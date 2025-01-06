Ariana Grande teases an "attachment" to seventh album Eternal Sunshine
The singer's Eternal Sunshine era isn't over yet...
Ariana Grande has confirmed she will "eventually" release an "attachment" to her seventh album Eternal Sunshine.
While on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes on Monday (6th January), where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked, the singer and actress was asked if new music is "something she’s thinking about".
"It’s not something I’m thinking about but you know, there’s something I made last year that will come out eventually," she told Access Hollywood. "It’s an attachment of Eternal Sunshine, so that does exist and that will be coming out at some point. But no, I’m not in the studio at the moment."
Grande shared her "slightly deluxe" edition of the LP in March last year, which consisted of remixes and versions of several tracks from the standard album.
In November, Grande spoke out about her plans to step back from making pop music and shift her focus on musical theatre after starring in Wicked.
Appearing on an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast with her Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, Grande said: "I’m gonna say something so scary – it’s gonna scare the absolute s**t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever."
She continued: "I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years."
"Reconnecting with this part of myself who started in musical theatre, and who loves comedy, and it heals me to do that — finding roles to use these parts of myself and put them in little homes and characters and bits and voices and songs.
"Whatever makes sense, or whatever roles we see fit, or where I could really do a good job or honour the material, I would really love to. I think it’s a lot better for me. I’m getting emotional."
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.