Throughout the night, there were more than a dozen performances, including from Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Reneé Rapp, Alex Warren, Becky G and Manuel Turizo.

The night was closed out by Rod Stewart, who has recently been on vocal rest, performing Forever Young after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Billie Eilish proved to be the big winner at the event, with the Birds of a Feather star taking home all seven of the awards she was nominated for at the fan-vote-led event.

Jennifer Lopez at American Music Awards 2025. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Unfortunately, she was unable to attend, sending her thank you speeches via video link.

Beyoncé was next up with two award wins, noting the first time she won in the country category thanks to her album Cowboy Carter.

Janet Jackson took home the ICON Award, and was presented the trophy by Jennifer Lopez in a full-circle moment, with the host and singer starting her career as a back-up dancer in Jackson's music video for That's the Way Love Goes.

She later performed some of her greatest hits on stage.

Sadly, Taylor Swift was absent from the event – quashing hopes and fan speculation that she was set to announce the long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version) on stage.

Billie Eilish. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The singer was nominated for six awards at the ceremony, but opted to skip the AMAs entirely, a double blow for fans who were hoping to see her.

Despite being one of the most nominated stars, and holding the awards show's record of wins with 40, Swift didn't bag any trophies at this year's event.

But here's the full list of who did take home some hardware after one of the biggest events in the American music calendar.

Who were the winners at American Music Awards 2025?

Janet Jackson at the American Music Awards. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Icon Award: Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award: Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart Artist of the Year : Billie Eilish

: Billie Eilish New Artist of the Year : Gracie Abrams

: Gracie Abrams Album of the Year : Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

: Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Song of the Year : Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather

: Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather Favorite Touring Artist : Billie Eilish

: Billie Eilish Favorite Music Video : Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Die with a Smile

: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Die with a Smile Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Favorite Female Pop Artist : Billie Eilish

: Billie Eilish Favorite Pop Album : Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

: Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Favorite Pop Song : Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather

: Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather Favorite Male Country Artist : Post Malone

: Post Malone Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Beyoncé Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER

Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen I Had Some Help

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen I Had Some Help Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Eminem Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Eminem The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Favorite Hip-Hop Song : Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us

: Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

The Weeknd Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

SZA Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow Favorite R&B Song : SZA Saturn

: SZA Saturn Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Becky G Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS Favorite Latin Song : Shakira Soltera

: Shakira Soltera Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots Clancy

Twenty One Pilots Clancy Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park The Emptiness Machine

Linkin Park The Emptiness Machine Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Tyla Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

RM Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Die with a Smile

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Die with a Smile Social Song of the Year: Doechii Anxiety

