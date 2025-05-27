American Music Awards 2025 winners revealed as Taylor Swift absent from ceremony
The annual event was hosted by Jennifer Lopez - with Billie Eilish proving the year's big winner.
The American Music Awards returned last night (26th May), with one star shining brighter than the rest – picking up a staggering seven wins.
With Jennifer Lopez taking to the stage to host the event, the all-out party – held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas – made sure it started in style, featuring a non-stop medley mashing together 23 of the year’s biggest hits.
Throughout the night, there were more than a dozen performances, including from Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Reneé Rapp, Alex Warren, Becky G and Manuel Turizo.
The night was closed out by Rod Stewart, who has recently been on vocal rest, performing Forever Young after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Billie Eilish proved to be the big winner at the event, with the Birds of a Feather star taking home all seven of the awards she was nominated for at the fan-vote-led event.
Unfortunately, she was unable to attend, sending her thank you speeches via video link.
Beyoncé was next up with two award wins, noting the first time she won in the country category thanks to her album Cowboy Carter.
Janet Jackson took home the ICON Award, and was presented the trophy by Jennifer Lopez in a full-circle moment, with the host and singer starting her career as a back-up dancer in Jackson's music video for That's the Way Love Goes.
She later performed some of her greatest hits on stage.
Sadly, Taylor Swift was absent from the event – quashing hopes and fan speculation that she was set to announce the long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version) on stage.
The singer was nominated for six awards at the ceremony, but opted to skip the AMAs entirely, a double blow for fans who were hoping to see her.
Despite being one of the most nominated stars, and holding the awards show's record of wins with 40, Swift didn't bag any trophies at this year's event.
But here's the full list of who did take home some hardware after one of the biggest events in the American music calendar.
Who were the winners at American Music Awards 2025?
- Icon Award: Janet Jackson
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Rod Stewart
- Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
- New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams
- Album of the Year: Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Song of the Year: Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather
- Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish
- Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Die with a Smile
- Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
- Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
- Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather
- Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone
- Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé
- Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
- Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER
- Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen I Had Some Help
- Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem
- Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us
- Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
- Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA
- Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Favorite R&B Song: SZA Saturn
- Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
- Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
- Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Favorite Latin Song: Shakira Soltera
- Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
- Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots Clancy
- Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park The Emptiness Machine
- Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
- Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
- Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM
- Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Die with a Smile
- Social Song of the Year: Doechii Anxiety
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.