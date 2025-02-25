The most successful female singer of all time, Beyoncé’s albums all contain enviable track lists of chart-topping hits that never fail to make your playlist.

Here are all of her releases so far, as well as what’s to come.

What albums did Beyoncé release as part of Destiny’s Child?

Destiny's Child. Getty

Destiny’s Child released five albums as a band. These are:

Destiny's Child (1998)

The Writing's on the Wall (1999)

Survivor (2001)

8 Days of Christmas (2001)

Destiny Fulfilled (2004)

During their time as a band, they won 117 awards for their music, including three Grammys, a BRIT Award for Best International Artist, and more.

In 2001, they also broke the Guinness World Record for longest-running number-one song on the Hot 100 by a girl group, with their track Independent Women Pt 1 remaining at the top of the US chart for 11 consecutive weeks. The record is still yet to be beaten.

Beyoncé albums in order: Full albums and track lists

Beyoncé’s solo album releases in order are:

Dangerously in Love (2003)

B'Day (2006)

I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008)

4 (2011)

Beyoncé (2013)

Lemonade (2016)

Renaissance (2022)

Cowboy Carter (2024)

Here are the track listings for each album, and the successes each album brought for the singer.

Dangerously in Love (2003)

Beyoncé. Getty

Crazy in Love (featuring Jay-Z) Naughty Girl Baby Boy (featuring Sean Paul) Hip Hop Star (featuring Big Boi and Sleepy Brown) Be With You Me, Myself and I Yes Signs (featuring Missy Elliott) Speechless That's How You Like It (featuring Jay-Z) The Closer I Get to You (with Luther Vandross) Dangerously in Love 2 Beyoncé Interlude Gift from Virgo Daddy

In some releases, Dangerously in Love also includes Work It Out (from the Austin Powers in Goldmember soundtrack), What's It Gonna Be? and Bonnie and Clyde '03 (feat Jay-Z).

The album was heavily influenced by disco tracks, with the star using a number of famed classics as samples on the songs.

Crazy in Love features a sample from Are You My Woman (Tell Me So) by the Chi-Lites, Naughty Girl uses Love To Love You Baby by Donna Summer, and Bonnie and Clyde 03 samples Prince’s If I Was Your Girlfriend and Me and My Girlfriend by Tupac.

During the release of Dangerously in Love, Beyoncé was crowned New Female Artist and New R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, and earned five Grammys including Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best R&B Song for Crazy In Love.

B'Day (2006)

Déjà Vu (featuring Jay-Z) Get Me Bodied Suga Mama Upgrade U (featuring Jay-Z) Ring the Alarm Kitty Kat Freakum Dress Green Light Irreplaceable Resentment Encore for the Fans

A deluxe edition later added tracks If, Listen (from the motion picture Dreamgirls), Check on It (feat Bun B and Slim Thug) and Beautiful Liar (with Shakira).

The album secured Beyoncé another Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album. It peaked at No. 3 on the Official Charts in the UK, with Déjà Vu holding the No. 1 spot.

I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008)

Beyoncé.

Disc One:

If I Were a Boy Halo Disappear Broken-Hearted Girl Ave Maria Satellites

Disc Two:

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) Radio Diva Sweet Dreams Video Phone

Special editions included tracks Why Don't You Love Me, Ego, Scared of Lonely and Poison.

The album has gone 7x Platinum in the States, 6x Platinum in the UK, 6x Platinum in Canada and 5x Platinum in Australia.

In the UK, If I Were a Boy topped the charts and spent 36 weeks in the chart, while Single Ladies spent 77 weeks in the charts but never made the number one spot, peaking at seven. Halo peaked at No. 4 and Sweet Dreams peaked at No. 5.

The same year, Beyoncé released Telephone with Lady Gaga for The Fame Monster album, which peaked at No. 1 and spent a year in the charts.

Beyoncé won six Grammys that year – including Song of the Year and Best R&B song for Single Ladies, with the album winning Best Contemporary R&B Album.

4 (2011)

Beyoncé headlining Glastonbury 2011.

1+1 I Care I Miss You Best Thing I Never Had Party (featuring André 3000) Rather Die Young Start Over Love On Top Countdown End of Time I Was Here Run the World (Girls)

4 reached No. 1 in 12 countries, including the US and the UK. It has since gone 4x Platinum in the US, 3x Platinum in the UK, 2x Platinum in Canada and 2x Platinum in Australia.

Beyoncé (2013)

Beyoncé.

Pretty Hurts Ghost Haunted Drunk in Love (featuring Jay-Z) Blow No Angel Yoncé Partition Jealous Rocket Mine (featuring Drake) XO Flawless (featuring Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie) Superpower (featuring Frank Ocean) Heaven Blue (featuring Blue Ivy) Credits

Bonus tracks included Flawless (Remix) featuring Nicki Minaj), Ring Off and Standing on the Sun (Remix) (featuring Mr. Vegas).

Lemonade (2016)

Beyoncé.

Pray You Catch Me Hold Up Don't Hurt Yourself Sorry 6 Inch Daddy Lessons Love Drought Sandcastles Forward Freedom All Night Formation

A concept album, Lemonade came with a fully-realised movie with the songs playing as one cohesive story.

Lemonade became the standout album of 2016, winning best album at the AMFT Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, BET Awards, Grammy Awards, and the BET Awards.

Overall, it won 18 awards, including five Grammys. While she missed out on Album of the Year to Adele that year, Adele paid tribute to her during her acceptance speech, calling Lemonade "monumental" and later saying she should've won it.

In 2019, it was named by UB Honors as the Album of the Decade.

Renaissance (2022)

Beyoncé performs at the Renaissance World Tour.

I'm That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul Church Girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo's Groove Move Heated Thique All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Renaissance is the first of a three-act art piece by Beyoncé, and focuses on the disco movement and influences she has celebrated throughout her career.

Her first album in six years, Renaissance launched to widespread acclaim by fans and critics alike, winning Best Dance/Electronic album at the Grammys, as well as Album of the Year at the BET, Soul Train, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Ten outlets – including Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone and The New York Times – ranked Renaissance as the number one album of the year in their end-of-year rankings.

Cowboy Carter (2024)

Beyoncé.

Ameriican Requiem Blackbiird (feat Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts) 16 Carriages Protector (feat Rumi Carter) My Rose Smoke Hour Interlude feat Willie Nelson Texas Hold 'Em Bodyguard Dolly P interlude feat Dolly Parton Jolene Daughter Spaghettii (feat Shaboozey and Linda Martell) Alliigator Tears Smoke Hour II interlude feat Willie Nelson Just for Fun feat Willie Jones II Most Wanted feat Miley Cyrus Levii's Jeans feat Post Malone Flamenco The Linda Martell Show interlude feat Linda Martell Ya Ya Oh Louisiana Desert Eagle Riiverdance II Hands II Heaven Tyrant Sweet Honey Buckin' (feat Shaboozey) Amen

Act II of the three-part series, Cowboy Carter centres country music, with featured appearances from stars including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus. It aims to focus overlooked contributions of Black artists in the genre and American music landscape.

It's believed Act III, which is yet to be released, will be a rock-music concept album.

On its release, Cowboy Carter became one of the fastest streamed albums of all time, clocking in 76 million streams in a single day.

It reached number one in 24 charts across the world, and won both Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the Grammys. It was the third most nominated album in Grammy history, beaten only by Michael Jackson's Thriller and Quincy Jones's The Dude.

