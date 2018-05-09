Accessibility Links

A Discovery of Witches first look: Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston is bewitching in exclusive new images

The River Song actor will star in the Sky 1 drama alongside Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer later this year

Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop in A Discovery of Witches (Sky One, HF)

Last year Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston was cast in new drama A Discovery of Witches, a supernatural romance adapted from Deborah Harkness’s novel of the same name.

Now RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first pictures of Kingston’s character Sarah Bishop, the aunt of series lead Diana (played by Teresa Palmer) and a powerful witch and fierce protector of her family.

The pictures show Kingston as Bishop with her partner Emily “Em” Mather (Valarie Pettiford), with the pair raising Palmer’s character Diana after her parents pass away.

Valarie Pettiford, Teresa Palmer and Alex Kingston in A Discovery of Witches (Sky 1)

The series focuses on Diana as she is forced back into the magical world after discovering a mysterious book, putting her at the centre of a centuries-old struggle between different supernatural forces and into the orbit of charming vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode).

A Discovery of Witches was filmed in Cardiff’s Bad Wolf studios earlier this year. The series is executive produced by Deborah Harkness and former Doctor Who execs Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner among others, and will be broadcast on Sky 1 later this year.

Alex Kingston in A Discovery of Witches (Sky 1)

“I’m thrilled to be working again with Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner,” Kingston told RadioTimes.com when she was cast last year.

“They brought me into Doctor Who and introduced me to Cardiff! And I am back again… A home from home, with a terrific cast and crew.”

A Discovery of Witches will air on Sky 1 later this year

Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop in A Discovery of Witches (Sky One, HF)
