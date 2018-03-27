Vote in the Radio Times reader award at the Sandford St Martin Awards

Have your say on the best programming about faith, belief and ethics

The Sandford St Martin Awards celebrate the best TV and radio about faith, belief and ethics. And this is your chance to vote in the Radio Times Readers Award 2018. Simply choose your favourite from the list below…

You can find out more about each entry below…

Broken

BBC1

Jimmy McGovern’s harrowing but hopeful drama about a priest (Sean Bean, below) serving his community in north-west England. An astute depiction of belief and vocation that gripped millions. A passion play for our times.

Monastery

BBC4

Fly-on-the-wall cameras provide a welcome retreat from the hectic pace of our daily lives, as slow TV turned monastic.

The Ganges with Sue Perkins

BBC2

Sue Perkins sets out to explore India’s most sacred river, six months after losing her father. She slowly finds her trip becomes more than a travelogue: “I may not believe in gods and goddesses. But this pilgrimage has genuinely touched me.”

Bad Habits

Channel 5

An idea as simple as it was entertaining: take five single girls and ask them to live like nuns for a month with the Daughters of Divine Charity in Swaffham. Lessons learned all round.

Anita Rani: My Family, Partition and Me

BBC1

Anita Rani returns to Pakistan to learn what happened to her family during the partition of India in 1947. Powerful personal history and a lesson in reconciliation and forgiveness.

Thought for the Day

Radio 4

John Humphrys may claim to find it “deeply, deeply boring” but millions don’t. The religious slot on Radio 4’s flagship Today programme continues to challenge a strictly secular view of the world.