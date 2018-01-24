This video of Peter Capaldi’s final Doctor Who script read-through might make you a bit emotional

“It’s the end of days!” The Twelfth Doctor says goodbye in new behind-the-scenes footage

Last month saw all sorts of new beginnings for Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor making her debut while longtime series writer Chris Chibnall took over with a plan to take the sci-fi series in a bold new direction later this year.

However, all these new starts meant that we had a few sad endings as well, with Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi, companion Pearl Mackie and showrunner Steven Moffat all saying their goodbyes in the Christmas special.

Now, a new behind-the-scenes video from the episode’s DVD release lifts the lid on one of the most significant “lasts” the team experienced, with the footage showing Capaldi and company embarking on their final script read-through prior to the episode’s filming.

Be prepared – this might leave you feeling a bit nostalgic and misty-eyed.

“Well, today is the very last read-through of the Peter Capaldi era,” Moffat says in the newly-released footage.

“For quite a few of us it’s the very last one we’ll do – it’s the end of days. We’re back for one last go before we all depart.”

“It’s the end of so many eras,” added series actor and writer Mark Gatiss. “And you can’t help but feel…you do feel that, just in the building.”

Still, Moffat and Capaldi tried to keep the mood light in the read-through, with Moffat telling the cast to “keep it funny” because “if we cry, they won’t,” while the Twelfth Doctor himself had some complaints about the undersized pages his lines had been printed on.

“I know I’m going, but can I have a bigger script?” he joked, raising laughter from the rest of the production team.

Still, even among all these farewells there was a little glimpse of the future – new showrunner Chris Chibnall, who you can just about spot at the back of the room. Presumably it’s just the first of many Doctor Who table reads for him…

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time is available on Blu-Ray and DVD now