Ant and Dec have booked studio time and writers for the SM:TV revival

The much hyped reunion will see the duo and Cat Deeley celebrate their hit Saturday morning series 20 years after it first aired on ITV

They promised us an SM:TV Live reunion in 2018 and now Ant and Dec have revealed that their much-hyped reunion with Cat Deeley is well and truly on its way.

“We can tell you it’s happening, it definitely happening, I’m on board, Dec’s on board, Cat’s on board. A lot of the old team are getting back together. I think we’ve just booked a studio, I think we’ve got some writers involved. So we’re kind of at that stage really,” Ant told RadioTimes.com backstage at the National Television Awards, where the duo took home the prizes for best Television Presenter, best Challenge Show (for I’m A Celeb) and the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for Saturday Night Takeaway.

“We’ll start trying to book guests and have some fun with it now,” Ant revealed.

“We’re starting to put the little nuts and bolts together,” added Dec. “It’s very exciting, it looks like it’ll be probably about September time.”

Cat Deeley previously told RadioTimes.com that she hopes fans across the nation will host some grown-up pyjama parties around the UK to celebrate the anniversary special.

“What I really hope is that if we do manage to do it and pull it together, I’m really hoping that people have SM:TV parties, and all get together in their pyjamas, and sit and have Bloody Marys and mimosas and full English breakfasts and sit there in their pyjamas and have one huge massive SM:TV pyjama party.

“Wouldn’t that be brilliant, don’t you think? As long as you can get Spider-Man pyjamas in a big size now.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re totally up for it.