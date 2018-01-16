Accessibility Links

Alice Roberts on being “stitched up” by BBC1’s The Big Questions

The science presenter felt the host of the BBC1 show was only interested in causing "a bust-up"

Alice Roberts

Scientist and presenter Alice Roberts is all for a good discussion but in the new issue of Radio Times magazine she reveals that there was one TV debate show where she felt “stitched” up by a host keen to cause discord.

 “I was once invited onto a debate where I was told it would be even-handed, with a diversity of people there. But there weren’t,” she says, about her appearance on BBC1 Sunday morning show The Big Questions.

“When I tried to find common ground, the person running the debate was not interested and wanted to stimulate a bust-up. I couldn’t get up and leave as it was on television… I was really unhappy and felt I’d been stitched up. The producers were mystified when I told them. I’m never going back on there.”

Fans of Roberts shouldn’t worry though – she’s back on BBC4 with a new series of Prehistoric Autopsy on Thursday 25th January.

Read the full interview with Alice Roberts in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday

Helen George on the cover of Radio Times cover for Call the Midwife

All about Prehistoric Autopsy

Alice Roberts
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

