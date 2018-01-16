Alice Roberts on being “stitched up” by BBC1’s The Big Questions

The science presenter felt the host of the BBC1 show was only interested in causing "a bust-up"

Scientist and presenter Alice Roberts is all for a good discussion but in the new issue of Radio Times magazine she reveals that there was one TV debate show where she felt “stitched” up by a host keen to cause discord.

“I was once invited onto a debate where I was told it would be even-handed, with a diversity of people there. But there weren’t,” she says, about her appearance on BBC1 Sunday morning show The Big Questions.

“When I tried to find common ground, the person running the debate was not interested and wanted to stimulate a bust-up. I couldn’t get up and leave as it was on television… I was really unhappy and felt I’d been stitched up. The producers were mystified when I told them. I’m never going back on there.”

Fans of Roberts shouldn’t worry though – she’s back on BBC4 with a new series of Prehistoric Autopsy on Thursday 25th January.

