BBC News report on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contained a very unfortunate subtitle error

With the announcement that Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle are engaged, it seemed like a good opportunity for Jeremy Corbyn to congratulate the royals.

However, his good words may have been misunderstood by those relying on the BBC News subtitles.

After giving his regards to the Prince and new fiancee during a visit to Glasgow, the Labour leader went on to say how he admired “Prince Harry and his brother” for their work on mental health. However, this came out on the subtitles as Prince Harry and “Hezbollah”, an Islamic militant organisation.

This was a tad awkward as Corbyn has been criticised for a past speech he gave in which he referred to his “friends in Hezbollah”, who were visiting the UK to discuss a peace settlement in the Middle East.

And it didn’t take long before people were raising comparisons to Syncopaticaption, the faulty subtitling software that features in BBC sitcom W1A…

Syncopaticaption! W1A! — Charlotte Higgins (@chiggi) November 27, 2017

The W1A subtitle system strikes again https://t.co/2TuRbMvXTg — Alex Rhodes (@AlRhodes92) November 27, 2017

