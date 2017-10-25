Accessibility Links

Former bakers defend Stacey following Bake Off social media backlash

Viewers turned against The Great British Bake Off semi-finalist, but former contestants were quick to point out that all is not as it seems...

The Great British Bake Off's Stacey Hart

Former Bake Off contestants have come out in defence of 2017 baker Stacey Hart after fans on Twitter celebrated her departure in last night’s semi-final.

For a show that tries to celebrate all its bakers, there has been a surprising amount of hate for The Great British Bake Off contestant Stacey from viewers this series.

When Paul Hollywood chose to send her home, after what he called the “hardest decision that I’ve been involved with in eight years of the Bake Off”, the Twittersphere erupted with glee.

Seeing this, Gogglebox star and vicar Kate Bottley leapt to her defence, reminding everyone that an edited show is not necessarily an accurate representation of a person.

Former bakers, including last year’s winner Candice Brown and 2016 contestant Jane Beedle, were quick to get behind this statement, showing solidarity with Stacey.

2014 finalist Richard Burr also joined the conversation, saying that he felt Stacey had been turned into the “villain” of the series, comparing her to former contestant Diana, who was vilified following series five’s ‘Bingate’ row.

Stacey herself retweeted Rev Bottley’s tweet, while the official Great British Bake Off account ended the night with this tweet.

Quite right.

