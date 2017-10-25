Former bakers defend Stacey following Bake Off social media backlash

Viewers turned against The Great British Bake Off semi-finalist, but former contestants were quick to point out that all is not as it seems...

Former Bake Off contestants have come out in defence of 2017 baker Stacey Hart after fans on Twitter celebrated her departure in last night’s semi-final.

Advertisement

For a show that tries to celebrate all its bakers, there has been a surprising amount of hate for The Great British Bake Off contestant Stacey from viewers this series.

When Paul Hollywood chose to send her home, after what he called the “hardest decision that I’ve been involved with in eight years of the Bake Off”, the Twittersphere erupted with glee.

Scenes in living rooms around the UK as they announce Stacey is going home #GBBO pic.twitter.com/PDxZSCyWfB — Laura Alice (@laura_alice24) October 24, 2017

Seeing this, Gogglebox star and vicar Kate Bottley leapt to her defence, reminding everyone that an edited show is not necessarily an accurate representation of a person.

Those being unkind to someone you’ve seen on an edited TV show remember 2 things, you don’t actually know them & your words are public #GBBO — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) October 24, 2017

Former bakers, including last year’s winner Candice Brown and 2016 contestant Jane Beedle, were quick to get behind this statement, showing solidarity with Stacey.

Well said Kate 👍👍❤️ https://t.co/b8vYVJ5YEK — Jane Beedle (@Janebbakes) October 24, 2017

2014 finalist Richard Burr also joined the conversation, saying that he felt Stacey had been turned into the “villain” of the series, comparing her to former contestant Diana, who was vilified following series five’s ‘Bingate’ row.

#GBBO are making Stacey out to be a right villain. They did the same with Diana in my year who is lovely irl. I'm sure Stacey is too. — Richard Burr (@RichardPBurr) October 24, 2017

Stacey herself retweeted Rev Bottley’s tweet, while the official Great British Bake Off account ended the night with this tweet.

Bake Off is about bringing people together. Make loaf, not war. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/3hhl3LhEIA — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 24, 2017

Advertisement

Quite right.