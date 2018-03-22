Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
BBC brings back classic Delia Smith and Fanny Cradock cooking shows for Easter

BBC brings back classic Delia Smith and Fanny Cradock cooking shows for Easter

50 vintage cookery shows are going to be made available ahead of this Bank Holiday

Fanny Cradock Cooks for Christmas

The BBC is bringing back some of its most popular cooking shows on BBC iPlayer this Easter, with treats from Fanny Cradock, Delia Smith, Keith Floyd and many more.

Advertisement

After Fanny Cradock Cooks for Christmas was made available last December on BBC iPlayer, the iconic chef is returning with 1970’s Fanny Cradock Invites You To… A Cheese and Wine Party.

Delia Smith’s Cookery Course from 1979, Ken Hom’s 1984 series Chinese Cookery and Floyd On France from 1987 are other vintage favourites that are returning to the online BBC archive.

Madhur Jaffrey’s Flavours Of India from 1995 and 1999’s Rick Stein’s Seafood Odyssey will also be available online, along with more recent series including Levi Roots’ Caribbean Food Made Easy and Lorraine Pascale’s Fast, Fresh And Easy Food.

Advertisement

A four-day weekend on the horizon mixed with a total of 50 classic cookery programmes to binge on sound like the perfect recipe for an Easter Bank Holiday. And you’ll have Fanny to thank when your cheese and wine party goes down a storm.

Tags

You might like

SATURDAY_MORNING_WITH_JAMES_MARTIN_04

TV chef James Martin accuses BBC of discriminating against him for his accent

John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

MasterChef 2018: your week by week guide to when it’s on and what’s going to happen

Nailed It on Netflix

Netfix’s Nailed It is the perfect show to watch if Bake Off makes you feel inadequate

Jamie Laing, The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (Channel 4, EH)

Jamie Laing baked the worst cake of all time on Celebrity Bake Off

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more