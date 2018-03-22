BBC brings back classic Delia Smith and Fanny Cradock cooking shows for Easter

50 vintage cookery shows are going to be made available ahead of this Bank Holiday

The BBC is bringing back some of its most popular cooking shows on BBC iPlayer this Easter, with treats from Fanny Cradock, Delia Smith, Keith Floyd and many more.

After Fanny Cradock Cooks for Christmas was made available last December on BBC iPlayer, the iconic chef is returning with 1970’s Fanny Cradock Invites You To… A Cheese and Wine Party.

Delia Smith’s Cookery Course from 1979, Ken Hom’s 1984 series Chinese Cookery and Floyd On France from 1987 are other vintage favourites that are returning to the online BBC archive.

Madhur Jaffrey’s Flavours Of India from 1995 and 1999’s Rick Stein’s Seafood Odyssey will also be available online, along with more recent series including Levi Roots’ Caribbean Food Made Easy and Lorraine Pascale’s Fast, Fresh And Easy Food.

A four-day weekend on the horizon mixed with a total of 50 classic cookery programmes to binge on sound like the perfect recipe for an Easter Bank Holiday. And you’ll have Fanny to thank when your cheese and wine party goes down a storm.