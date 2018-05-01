Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
New Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer has NOTHING to do with Avengers: Infinity War

New Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer has NOTHING to do with Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel’s next film is keeping things light and avoiding spoilers

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd as the Wasp and Ant-Man (Marvel, HF)

A brand new trailer for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp has arrived, and while it sheds all sorts of new light on the latest adventure for Paul Rudd and Evangline Lilly’s miniaturised heroes, there’s one thing it avoids entirely: any connection with the newly-released Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement

So while we see loads of new scenes featuring intangible baddie the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a giant-sized Ant-Man wreaking havoc, the Wasp taking out baddies in a car and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) exploring the mysterious Quantum realm, there are no details as to why Scott stayed out of the fight with Thanos, how he might react to Infinity War’s ending or how he could be involved in Avengers 4 next year.

It makes sense, when you think about it – Infinity War has been out less than a week, so most people won’t have had a chance to see it and any references in this new footage might have spoiled the film – but we can’t help but hope that when Ant-Man and the Wasp finally does come out later this year, it’ll connect a few of the dots.

If it doesn’t, well, at least we’ve got Michael Peña back in action.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released this summer

Tags

All about Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd as the Wasp and Ant-Man (Marvel, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lili in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel, HF)

Ant-Man and the Wasp poster revealed as Marvel prepares to drop first trailer

Avengers: Infinity War's poster (Marvel, HF)

Watch closely 19 incredibly subtle Avengers: Infinity War Easter eggs and callbacks

Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (Disney, HF)

Spot them? All the cameos and surprise appearances in Avengers: Infinity War

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War – what happens next?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more