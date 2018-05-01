New Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer has NOTHING to do with Avengers: Infinity War

A brand new trailer for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp has arrived, and while it sheds all sorts of new light on the latest adventure for Paul Rudd and Evangline Lilly’s miniaturised heroes, there’s one thing it avoids entirely: any connection with the newly-released Avengers: Infinity War.

So while we see loads of new scenes featuring intangible baddie the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a giant-sized Ant-Man wreaking havoc, the Wasp taking out baddies in a car and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) exploring the mysterious Quantum realm, there are no details as to why Scott stayed out of the fight with Thanos, how he might react to Infinity War’s ending or how he could be involved in Avengers 4 next year.

It makes sense, when you think about it – Infinity War has been out less than a week, so most people won’t have had a chance to see it and any references in this new footage might have spoiled the film – but we can’t help but hope that when Ant-Man and the Wasp finally does come out later this year, it’ll connect a few of the dots.

If it doesn’t, well, at least we’ve got Michael Peña back in action.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released this summer