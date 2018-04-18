Dinosaurs are up for sale in the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer

The Chris Pratt starring sequel doubles up on the scares and puts dinosaurs up for auction

When the first Jurassic World dropped in 2015, it brought audiences into a fully functioning park with a whole new breed of dinosaurs.

The tagline for the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, warned us that “the park is gone” and the latest trailer certainly seems to suggest we’re in for a new kind of Jurassic Park movie.

In the final trailer we’re introduced to more of the story for the upcoming action-adventure film, showing Claire and Owen (played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt) on their mission to save the dinosaurs from a natural disaster.

But unbeknown to them, the rescue operation is being run by nefarious people who are less concerned with saving the dinosaurs and more interested in using them to make money.

The new trailer shows the character of Eli Mills (Rafe Spall), who appears to have designs on Chris Pratt’s favourite raptor, setting in motion Claire’s quest to protect the dinosaurs.

We also get a glimpse of Toby Jones’ auctioneer who looks to be putting the rare rescued dinos up for sale to the highest bidder, the purpose of which is still a mystery. Jones also unveils the new creation by Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong from the original Jurassic Park), which appears to have been genetically engineered to terrify just about anyone who lays eyes on it.

And while the trailer does show more of Chris Pratt’s trademark charm, director J. A. Bayona appears to be doubling down on the scares in what promises to be a darker entry into the Jurassic Park franchise.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to be released in the UK on June 6th 2018