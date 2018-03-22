Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are awful spies in new trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me

The test screenings were described as ‘phenomenal’, and now the first trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me has landed.

The action comedy film stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as friends who find themselves on the run when one of them discovers her ex-boyfriend is a spy.

With a low-speed collision, a hilarious hostage scene, plenty of general ineptitude and Outlander’s Sam Heughan in a tux, the trailer is basically brilliant.

Justin Theroux stars as Audrey’s ex-boyfriend and spy, while Gillian Anderson is also in the cast.

The comedy is co-written and directed by Susanna Fogel, who previously wrote and directed Life Partners with Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs. She also wrote and produced US drama Chasing Life.

The Spy Who Dumped Me was originally scheduled for July, but its release was pushed back a month and is due to hit cinemas in August 2018.