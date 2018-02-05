Nightmarish new footage from the monster-packed franchise shows Chris Pratt's return and Toby Jones' debut

Bad news: dinosaurs are now raiding people’s bedrooms. Good news: it’s only happening to people in the epic new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

And not only does the new glimpse of the Jurassic sequel feature an extremely teethy monster creeping up on a sleeping child, but we also see a T-Rex coming to eat a returning Bryce Dallas Howard, and Chris Pratt jumping through a snapping dinosaur jaw.

And there’s even more packed into this sneak peek: you can see a quick shot of Toby Jones making his Jurassic debut, pterodactyls swooping up humans, the return of raptor Blue and a hint at a terrifying new off-camera dinosaur.

Cor, we need a lie down after all that. Just tell Chris Pratt to keep guard until we get up, okay?

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is due to be released 7 June 2018 in UK cinemas