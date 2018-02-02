Director Ron Howard has dropped a huge hint that the much-awaited footage to the anthology film might be imminent

Three months. We’ve only got three months until the new Star Wars Han Solo film bursts into cinemas. But however close the release date, no trailer has flown out of hyperspace yet. This could soon change.

Granted, impossible to see, the future is, but we’ve come across a few hints that we’ll be gifted a glimpse at the film during this weekend’s Superbowl game (taking place late Sunday night, UK time).

First, there’s this from Ron Howard. The director of the Solo film recently said on Twitter he’s now back in the editing room – and seemed to hint this was somehow connected to the Superbowl. Could the mention of #Solo and #Superbowl in the same sentence suggest the trailer that will drop on Sunday night?

Midway thru a long flight. Back in the #Solo editing rooms now. Btw, who’s gonna win #SuperBowl2018 ? pic.twitter.com/cO3Mkrx0bL — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 1, 2018

The director seemed to acknowledge his post was indeed a trailer tease when he retweeted this…

However, presuming we are going to get a look at Solo at the Superbowl, will we get the full trailer or just a teaser? Likely the latter. As spotted by Star Wars fan account @starwarstuff, ticketing service 1iota apparently revealed in their listing for Monday’s edition of US breakfast Good Morning America that the trailer will premiere during the broadcast.

EXCLUSIVE #Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer this Monday on GMA. [@1iota] pic.twitter.com/UyJW5MZ6rW — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) February 1, 2018

The “+ ‘SOLO’ EXCLUSIVE TRAILER!!!” part of the listing has now been removed from the site, so we can’t confirm the above screenshot. However, there’s every reason the trailer would be showcased in such a way: in 2016, the trailer for Rogue One, Star Wars’ last anthology movie, was dropped during GMA.

So, how about this for a theory: a teaser trailer will be shown during Sunday’s Superbowl, which would create major hype for when the full trailer drops the next morning. And that would mean that UK Star Wars fans wanting to see the full trailer won’t have to stay up late watching the Superbowl, but simply wait for it to drop mid-afternoon UK time on Monday.

We sense much excitement in you.

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May 2018