Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water leads with 13 nominations

Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are the film’s biggest competitors

Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the way in this year’s Oscar nominations, closely followed by Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Advertisement

The drama, which stars Sally Hawkins as a cleaner who falls in love with a sea creature, garnered a total of 13 nominations, including in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress categories.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk received eight nods and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards – which won big at the Golden Globes earlier this month – earned seven nominations. While announcing the nominations alongside Planet of the Apes star Andy Serkis, actress Tiffany Haddish quipped: “I gotta see this Dunkirk, it sounds like a lot of people like it!”

The Best Director category narrowly avoided the all-male line-up seen at the Golden Globes, with Greta Gerwig receiving a nod for Lady Bird.

Gary Oldman has confirmed his status as frontrunner for Best Actor, receiving a nomination for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Tom Hanks, meanwhile, was snubbed for his performance in The Post, which was nominated for Best Picture and saw Meryl Streep get a nod for Best Actress.

Rachel Morrison has become the first female filmmaker ever to be nominated for a Best Cinematography Oscar, for her work on Netflix’s Mudbound.

Read the full list of nominations here.

Advertisement

The winners will be announced on 4th March in an award ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, hosted by American comedian Jimmy Kimmel.