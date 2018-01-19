The new Tomb Raider trailer features a slow Destiny’s Child song because the trailer makers had a train to catch, maybe?

If there is one universal rule of modern Hollywood, it’s that every trailer must feature an agonisingly slow version of a well known song. It arguably began with The Social Network…

Advertisement

…and has continued through the likes of Jurassic World…

…and Ghostbusters…

…to Mad Max…

…Fifty Shades…

… X-Men…

…look we could be here all day. But it takes a special skill to cover a band famous for singing at a million miles an hour, then slap it on a video game adaptation. Yet here we are.

Ladies and gentlemen: the new trailer for Tomb Raider.

You can see the thinking. The new Tomb Raider film is based on the newer Tomb Raider games, which task Lara Croft with surviving on an island. So, she’s a survivor. Wait, wasn’t there a Destiny’s Child song called that? Screw it, put it on the white board Gerald, I’m going to lunch.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Alicia Vikander’s first film in the role looks pretty promising – catch it when it’s released March 18th this year.