Chewie unleashes a Porg-y of violence in new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

As we edge ever closer to the release of The Last Jedi, the internet is awash with so many promotional clips, mini-trailers and preview material that even the most dedicated Star Wars fan might find it difficult to tell one new bit of footage from another.

Advertisement

But then sometimes, a clip will emerge featuring a moment so transcendent that it breaks away from the pack – and that’s what’s happened in this latest teaser, which apart from exciting shots of space dogfights and lightsaber-twirling also sees friendly Wookie Chewie finally lose his temper and knock one of the film’s adorable new Porg creatures into the dust.

Frankly, it’s the worst Wookie-on-Porg violence the galaxy has seen since the great Kashyyyk/ Ach-To trade disputes from the days of the Old Republic, and given the puffin-like Porgs’ massive popularity with audiences even before we’ve seen them in action it’s unlikely to win Chewbacca many fans.

Still, let’s be honest – it was pretty funny, and given what happened with the Ewoks we should probably give Chewie the benefit of the doubt when it comes to dealing with annoyingly “cute” Star Wars beasties.

Plus, it made for a teaser that’ll actually stick in our minds for longer than five minutes. Everybody wins (except the Porg).

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on the 14th December