Coronation Street: Phelan’s victims’ bodies dug up – but Gary is arrested for murder!

Can he convince the cops they've got the wrong guy as Phelan's downfall looms?

Coronation Street serial killer Pat Phelan’s crimes finally come to light next week as a dramatic chain of events builds to an epic showdown with wife Eileen on Good Friday as she learns the truth, but when the bodies of two of his victims are discovered it’s Gary Windass who is arrested on suspicion of murder!

Building site worker Seb Franklin overhears the concrete Pat laid at the mill conversion is set to be relaid as Phelan did such a shoddy job, so on Wednesday him and Gary storm the site and lock the security guard up before smashing into the concrete with sledgehammers, determined to find the gun they believe Phelan used to kill Luke Britton which they think is buried there.

Thursday’s episode picks up the action directly as police arrive to stop the labourers and Gary is arrested, but jaws drop when there’s even more than the boys had bargained for dug up from the concrete – the dead bodies of Andy Carver and Vinny Ashford.

Gary is questioned by the cops on suspicion of murder as word gets back to fellow Phelan-hater Tim Metcalfe on the street as Adam Barlow reveals he’s representing Mr Windass as the police pursue a murder inquiry.

Realising Phelan is guilty of much more than murdering Luke and framing Anna Windass for assault, Tim desperately tries to get hold of Eileen – who has gone on holiday with her evil husband to a cottage by the sea.

When Eileen gets Tim’s voicemail she’s with Phelan by a deserted lighthouse, and as she confronts him about the discovery poisonous Pat chucks her phone in the water and turns on her, with a violent showdown leading to the pair of them fearing for their lives as the harbour railings crumble.

Will they both fall into the sea and meet a watery grave? Or is Phelan going to be brought to justice?

