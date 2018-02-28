Accessibility Links

First look at new Channel 4 comedy High and Dry

New show stars Marc Wootton, Vicki Pepperdine and Asim Chaudhry

High & Dry C4 publicity still, BD

Here is your first look at what Channel 4 is promising to be the comedy world’s worst human being – an air steward called Brett.

He is the main character in High & Dry, an upcoming Channel 4 sitcom about a group of plane crash victims trying to survive on a tropical island – a kind of Lost with laughs, we suppose you could call it.

The six-part series has been written by Marc Wootton (High Sprits with Shirley Ghostman, La La Land) who also plays Brett, the self-proclaimed “King of the island” whose sociopathic tendencies manage to alienate everyone he meets.

Other characters include spaced-out Arnab, performed by Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), cautious family man Douglas, played by Harry Peacock (Toast of London) and plain-speaking Harriet (Vicki Pepperdine).

The series is directed by Dave Lambert (Zapped, Alan Partridge) and is filmed entirely on location on the idyllic beaches of the Seychelles. Which must have been tough…

Here’s our first look…

High & Dry will premiere on Channel 4 in the spring

