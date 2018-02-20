How to buy tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds UK tour 2018

Noel Gallagher's added two new dates to his UK tour - here's everything you need to know to bag a ticket before they sell out

Noel Gallagher is back in the ring. In December his third High Flying Birds album “Who Built the Moon?” went to number one, making it his tenth chart-topping album overall.

In April and May he’ll be touring the UK. Some of the dates – including his Wembley show – have already sold out, but he’s just announced another London date and a Scarborough concert.

Here’s where to bag a ticket for the concerts that still have availability…

Where and when are the new dates?

Saturday 6 July 2018 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Saturday 7 July 2018 – The Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday 21 February at 9am from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 23 February at 9am.

Which other UK dates still have tickets available?

Tuesday 24 April – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday 25 April – AECC BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

Monday 30 April – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Tuesday 1 May – Arena Birmingham

Thursday 3 May – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Monday 7 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Wednesday 9 May – The SSE Arena, Belfast

Has he still got it?

Here’s the official video of recent single Holy Mountain – a bombastic slice of glam-rock.