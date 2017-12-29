Oh yes she is! Shirley Ballas to take on panto next year

With doubts over whether the new head judge will return to Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 – it seems she is keeping her options open

With the jury still out on whether Strictly judge Shirley Ballas will – or wants – to return for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, RadioTimes.com can reveal that she is at least keeping her options open.

Advertisement

The twinkle-toed head judge has started taking singing and acting lessons – and she had a goal in mind.

“I’d really like to do panto next year,” she tells us.

“Why not? I just think you should take advantage of whatever opportunities come your way.”

Advertisement

Cinderella perhaps? She does, after all, always get to go to the (glitter) ball…