Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Oh yes she is! Shirley Ballas to take on panto next year

Oh yes she is! Shirley Ballas to take on panto next year

With doubts over whether the new head judge will return to Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 – it seems she is keeping her options open

Shirley Ballas, RT shoot, BD

With the jury still out on whether Strictly judge Shirley Ballas will – or wants – to return for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, RadioTimes.com can reveal that she is at least keeping her options open.

Advertisement

The twinkle-toed head judge has started taking singing and acting lessons – and she had a goal in mind.

“I’d really like to do panto next year,” she tells us.

“Why not? I just think you should take advantage of whatever opportunities come your way.”

Advertisement

Cinderella perhaps? She does, after all, always get to go to the (glitter) ball…

Tags

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing Buckingham Palace Event, Getty, BD

The Strictly Come Dancing stars have a Palace tea dance with the Duchess of Cornwall

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

6 secrets from behind the scenes at the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Strictly Come Dancing 2017

What happened in the Strictly Come Dancing final? 8 amazing moments we won’t forget

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX13 LIVE SHOW

Joe McFadden is the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2017

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more