11 best Christmas films on Netflix

Home Alone, Bill Murray, Blackadder's Christmas Carol and more – what will you be streaming this Christmas?

Christmas is coming, and while there are many great movies coming up on TV this year, sometimes you just can’t wait for the perfect Christmas film.

The big news is that, after years of tweets from frustrated Britons, Richard Curtis’ Love Actually will finally become available on Netflix on Thursday 14th December 2017.

Check out our top picks below.

Ever questioned the logistics behind Santa’s epic present-delivering on Christmas Eve? You’re not alone. Thankfully, the mystery is solved in fun Aardman animation Arthur Christmas. It’s actually a military-style operation managed from a high-tech control centre. That is, until there’s a glitch in the system…