Bake Off 2017 semi-final recap: who made it to the grand final and who left the tent?

Bake Off semi-finalists Stacey Hart, Sophie Faldo, Kate Lyon and Steven Carter-Bailey were competing for a spot in the final – but who missed out?

Despite having earned a Hollywood Handshake and the title of Star Baker for the very first time in last week’s episode, Stacey had to leave the tent at the end of Patisserie Week.

Sophie Faldo was named Star Baker in the semi-final and will now go head to head with Kate Lyon and Steven Carter-Bailey for the 2017 Bake Off trophy. It should be a tight competition as each finalist has been Star Baker at least once in the series.

Mother-of-three Stacey, who lives with her family in Hertfordshire, told Radio Times she is still “totally addicted” to baking and is getting used to her Bake Off fame.

Asked how the Channel 4 show had changed her life, Stacey said: “Everything is the same – I’m still a wife and stressed-out mum. Well, almost the same – I get recognised more in the high street than I used to!”

The 42-year-old made it to the semi-final, but narrowly missed out on the final after baking 24 choux buns, a Les Miserable Cake and a Pink Flamingo meringue centrepiece. Those choux buns were her downfall, as Stacey admits she put decoration on the top that “wasn’t really needed” and gave herself too much work.

At the end of the episode Stacey said she was pleased to have “gone out on a high”, explaining, “It was a really really difficult decision for them. I can go back to being a good mum, so it’s OK.

“I could have waited another week, but it’s fine, it’s fine.”

Speaking to Radio Times, Stacey said she bakes “every day without fail” and had thrown herself into the competition during Bake Off filming, practicing relentlessly.

“Of course life got in the way and I still had to feed the family non-baked goods – but as soon as the kids were at school or in bed I was in the kitchen,” she revealed. “I practised my steamed pudding 17 times.”

The ex teacher, who is mother to Max, Zane and Ethan, began to take baking seriously when she was at university in Warwick – and it was a former Bake Off judge who helped her take those first steps.

“My friends bought me the Mary Berry cookbook for cakes – which is still on my shelf – and they all signed it: ‘Stacey D, make a cake for me’,” she revealed. “I put on about four stone at university!”

As Noel Fielding announced that Stacey would be going home, Sandi Toksvig said: “You did an amazing job, an amazing job.”

Prue Leith added: “I think Stacey should be really, really proud of what she has achieved. She will be disappointed today, but the truth is she has done something remarkable.”

Stacey will join Jo Brand on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday 26th October on Channel 4 at 10pm. The Great British Bake Off final will air on Tuesday 31st October at 8pm.