Chadwick Boseman rules in the new Black Panther trailer – but Michael B Jordan steals the show

Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o also make appearances in the stylish new trailer

Finally, a first full look at perhaps Marvel’s most intriguing movie release to date: watch the full trailer for Black Panther right here.

Chadwick Boseman stars as superhero T’Challa, who returns home to assume the throne of his homeland following the death of his father. However, he cannot rest on his laurels, with dangers without and an uprising within led by Michael B. Jordan’s frankly incredible-looking villain Erik Killmonger.

A first teaser was revealed earlier in June, but the latest footage gives us a better look at the forces gathered against T’Challa/Black Panther. Martin Freeman’s, Andy Serkis and Lupita Nyong’o also make their presence felt in the new trailer, all set to a pretty special remix of Gil Scott-Heron’s The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.

Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker also star in the new Marvel movie, set for release on 16th February 2018 and directed by Ryan Coogler.