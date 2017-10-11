New 13 Reasons Why cast member promises “a LOT more answers” in season 2

Will Alex survive? What will Tyler do with those guns? Will Bryce finally face the consequences of his actions? We’ve got plenty of questions about the upcoming season two of 13 Reasons Why, but hopefully we’ll get plenty of answers too.

Advertisement

Actor Anne Winters – who’ll play a new high school ‘It’ girl named Chloe in season two of the Netflix drama – has said we should “expect A LOT more answers” ahead.

Speaking to Flare, she said, “The people [in the show] who are doing wrong maybe don’t even understand that it is wrong… this season will explore a little of those grey areas—it’s not as black and white as last season—so that when people raise the question of, ‘Well wasn’t it her fault that she did this or that?’. This season shows a different take on it. You’ll have a lot more answers this season on why people are doing what they’re doing.”

Had so much fun last night with my @netflix fam #13reasonswhy // #REALITYHIGH ✨🌟✖️✖️ #Emmys2017 oh and did I mention I got a selfie with BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY?! A post shared by Anne Winters (@annewinters) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Advertisement

In other words, expect more characters to come to terms with the consequences of their actions. Which, we hate to say it, probably means season two is going to be just as challenging as the first.