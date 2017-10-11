Accessibility Links

New 13 Reasons Why cast member promises “a LOT more answers” in season 2

A lot of revelations are ahead in Liberty High, says Anne Winters

Will Alex survive? What will Tyler do with those guns? Will Bryce finally face the consequences of his actions? We’ve got plenty of questions about the upcoming season two of 13 Reasons Why, but hopefully we’ll get plenty of answers too.

Actor Anne Winters – who’ll play a new high school ‘It’ girl named Chloe in season two of the Netflix drama – has said we should “expect A LOT more answers” ahead.

Speaking to Flare, she said, “The people [in the show] who are doing wrong maybe don’t even understand that it is wrong… this season will explore a little of those grey areas—it’s not as black and white as last season—so that when people raise the question of, ‘Well wasn’t it her fault that she did this or that?’. This season shows a different take on it. You’ll have a lot more answers this season on why people are doing what they’re doing.”

In other words, expect more characters to come to terms with the consequences of their actions. Which, we hate to say it, probably means season two is going to be just as challenging as the first.

