Who are the stars of Celebrity Hunted?

Everything you need to know about the stars taking part in the Stand Up To Cancer special on Channel 4

You may have already seen Channel 4’s Hunted – the show that tasks ordinary people to evade capture from an expert team of police officers, intelligence and army personnel – but you know what would make it better? Celebrities, and plenty of them.

Tonight we’ll see eight brave stars fleeing from the hunters in a celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer. Will they use their friends in high places for better cover? Or will their famous faces be too easily recognised by the public? And, most importantly, who actually are they?

Here’s all you need to know about the three pairs and one solo team taking on the challenge.

Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews

Where do I know them from?

The two first found fame on the Channel 4 constructed reality show Made in Chelsea, with Jamie joining in series two and Spencer a cast member from the beginning. But while Jamie has remained on the show, Spencer left last year.

Who is Jamie Laing?

As well as being the heir to biscuit-makers McVities, Laing also runs his own “premium gourmet” sweet brand Candy Kittens.

And he’s not only starred in Made in Chelsea. Lang’s made an appearance on Celebrity First Dates, Murder in Successville and Drunk History.

There’s also the matter of his serious acting parts. Well, part. And, well, not really acting: he was an extra in Hollyoaks earlier this year.

Who is Spencer Matthews?

Son of landowner David and artist Jane Matthews, Spencer was briefly a city trader before joining Made in Chelsea. He even delivered the latest EU market updates for City Index.

He appeared on Made in Chelsea for five years, where he built a reputation as a Casanova after dating several cast members. After leaving the series, Spencer signed up for I’m a Celebrity, but left the show after three days due to complications with the steroids he had taken leading up to the show.

Spencer has also appeared as the main suitor in The Bachelor UK series five and this year’s snow competition The Jump, a show he went on to win.

Jay McGuiness and Siva Kaneswaran

Where do I know them from?

The pair are from British-Irish boy band The Wanted, which has been on hiatus since 2014.

Who is Jay McGuiness?

Don’t play ignorant with us, we know you recognise Jay as the 2015 Strictly Come Dancing champion. In fact, you voted Jay as your favourite Strictly winner ever in our recent poll, which we’re putting down to his unforgettable Pulp Fiction routine with professional partner Aliona Vilani.

Who is Siva Kaneswaran?

Don’t worry if you can’t place his face: Siva’s not had as many TV appearances as Jay. Apart from being a member of The Wanted, you might know him from X-Factor Drama show Rock Rivals in 2008. But let’s face it, you don’t.

However, being a founding member of The Wanter is all Siva needs to cement his fame: he’s got one million followers on Twitter. That’s 100K more than Jay!

Steph and Dom

Where do I know them from?

Gogglebox. Yup, they’re the posh couple.

Steph and Dom Parker were simply owners of The Salutation guesthouse, but shot to fame after appearing as regulars on the Channel 4 review show. However, Gogglebox wasn’t their debut TV gig. The married couple of 20 years first appeared on Four in a Bed in 2013 (they didn’t win).

After appearing on Gogglebox, it wasn’t long before the pair were given their own one-off special, Steph And Dom Meet Nigel Farage. Yes, there was lots of drinking involved.

In 2015, Dom briefly went solo and lycra-clad, appearing on TV ski show competition The Jump, where he was eliminated in the first week of the contest.

And then there’s this piece of TV gold: in March this year the two appeared on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, performing Dead Ringer for Love by Meatloaf and Cher.

And the two now have their own TV series: Steph and Dom’s One Star to Five Star, which sees the couple helping people whose hotels and guest-houses are struggling.

Anneka Rice

Where have I seen her before?

The Welsh TV presenter is best known as the ‘Skyrunner’ of Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt, which was nominated for a BAFTA in 1986.

After leaving the show in 1988, Rice started her next TV project Challenge Anneka, where she was tasked with the likes of building a platform and 600 yards of track and running a train over it in a weekend.

In the noughties she hosted a variety of shows, including Channel 5’s Dinner Doctors and ITV’s Sunday Feast. Rice also competed on the third series of Hell’s Kitchen.

And from 2012 to February this year, Anneka was the host of Radio 2’s Weekend Breakfast show. She now presents the midnight to 2am Saturday slot on presenting a show called The Happening which showcases the best of Radio 2 from the previous week.

What time is Celebrity Hunted on?

Tuesday 10th October at 9.15pm on Channel 4